Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 8th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3,422.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $470,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,151,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,885.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,729.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

