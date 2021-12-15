Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ASPC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

