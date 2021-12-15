Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post ($1.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.96). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($6.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($6.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.29) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.13.

Shares of ALNY opened at $185.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

