Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $35.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 485.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.