Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APYRF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of APYRF stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

