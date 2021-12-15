AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 17th

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

NYSE NIE opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

