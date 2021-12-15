Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lessened by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.62. 367,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,634,902. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $324.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

