Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years. Alexander & Baldwin has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 22.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.