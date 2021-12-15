Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.57, but opened at $20.96. Alector shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 460 shares traded.

Specifically, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,500. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEC. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

