Albert Fouerti Acquires 58,876 Shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti bought 58,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Albert Fouerti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Albert Fouerti purchased 400,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00.

GOED stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $243.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of -0.38.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

