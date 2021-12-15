Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $243.83

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.83, but opened at $233.50. Albemarle shares last traded at $232.65, with a volume of 12,240 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.38.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after buying an additional 551,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.