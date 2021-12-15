Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,872. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

