Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 221.8% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Akbank T.A.S. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akbank T.A.S. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.