Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Up 109.1% in November

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

ASEKY stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.16. Aisin has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

