Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.27 ($148.62).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

EPA:AIR traded down €0.58 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €102.50 ($115.17). 1,534,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($112.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.87.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

