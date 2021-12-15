Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €132.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €132.00 ($148.31) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €138.00 ($155.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($148.88) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($178.65) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($148.62).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €102.50 ($115.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €111.87. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.