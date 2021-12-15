Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $319.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.67.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $298.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.