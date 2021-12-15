Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.69.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 361,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $1,522,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 68.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

