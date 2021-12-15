Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 141.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

ADC stock opened at $67.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.28. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,193 shares of company stock worth $2,091,186 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 36,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

