Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,050. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

