Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 4.2%

Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07. Approximately 2,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.88.

Separately, UBS Group raised Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

