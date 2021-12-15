Aeryus Price Up 1,967.5% Over Last Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 2,178% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 1,967.5% higher against the US dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $180,874.41 and $4.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00394191 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010197 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.96 or 0.01334930 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Aeryus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.