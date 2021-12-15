Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 27 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $39,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,856,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,582,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

