Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Sells 11,774 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,190,156. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $247.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

