Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Has $46.62 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $46,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Universal Display by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.30. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $193.39. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.70.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.