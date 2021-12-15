Aegon Asset Management UK PLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,201 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $106,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.60. 131,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,278,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

