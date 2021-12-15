Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $108.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.42.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

