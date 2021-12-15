Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $23.49 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 782,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

