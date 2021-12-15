Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases Shares of 3,369 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR stock opened at $167.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $172.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.