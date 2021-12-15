Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

BOOT opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.48.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.