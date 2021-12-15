Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

