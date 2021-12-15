Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $12.69 Million in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $986,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 69,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.10 and a 200 day moving average of $161.91. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.