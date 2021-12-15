Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,764 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 843,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after purchasing an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,450,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,664,000 after purchasing an additional 633,667 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

