Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 3,600 iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBF opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.49 and a 12 month high of $126.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.