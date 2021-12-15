Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 8,649 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $69.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

