Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in November

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVIFY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service.

