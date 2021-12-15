Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases 279 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPHQ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $52.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,910. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

