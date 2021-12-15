Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Adtalem Global Education comprises 1.0% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ATGE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,730. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -417.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.90.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

