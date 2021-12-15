Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $614.86 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $292.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $618.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

