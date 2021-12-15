Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 60.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 152,956 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 403,483 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 67.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 158,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

