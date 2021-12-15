Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich Purchases 2,700 Shares of Stock

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $22.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.83 per share. This is an increase from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $11.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 60.12%.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.
