Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Shares Gap Up to $33.23

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.23, but opened at $34.84. Adagio Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.16, with a volume of 1,058 shares trading hands.

ADGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.