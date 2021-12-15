Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADGI traded down $27.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,065,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,945. Adagio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.30.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adagio Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADGI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.