Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

