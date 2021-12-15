Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $103,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 446.2% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

ACN traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.75. 19,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,652. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $381.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day moving average of $330.26. The firm has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

