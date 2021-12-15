Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 494.8% from the November 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of AAQC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 13,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,144. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAQC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Accelerate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,428,000. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

