Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,335,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,025,000 after buying an additional 199,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,483,000 after buying an additional 380,515 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,998,000 after buying an additional 526,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after buying an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after buying an additional 2,040,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 717,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

