Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

