ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 4,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.35.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABM Industries Company Profile (NYSE:ABM)
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
