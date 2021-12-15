ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Stock Price Down 8.9%

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) shares were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 4,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

