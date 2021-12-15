Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Trading Down 1.7%

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC (LON:ASLI)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.50). 627,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 549,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.53).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.15. The stock has a market cap of £428.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.