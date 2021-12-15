Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,001,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 17,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,766. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.