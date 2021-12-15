Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,001,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 17,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,766. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,170,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

